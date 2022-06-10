GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20th annual Green Bay Kids’ Day is set for June 27 with various fun activities around the city planned, including a chance for one child to be ‘Mayor for the Day.’
Activities during Kids Day will be free for all kids who have a wristband, which can be picked up now at locations throughout the city.
Wristbands can be picked up at Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Office, Green Bay Mayor’s Office, Bay Beach Amusement Park, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, Brown County Library (Central, East & Southwest branches), Pizza Ranch, Green Bay pools, and Green Bay Playground Program sites.
Locations and Events include:
- Mayor’s Luncheon at Leicht Park: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Free lunch for kids
- Bookmobile
- Einstein Project
- Fire trucks & police cars
- Rockwall
- Concert for kids
- Live animals
- Joannes Jamboree at Joannes Park: 1 – 3:30 p.m.
- Jump house
- Free access to the aquatic center with paid adult
- First 200 kids will receive free water bottles
- Free activities throughout the city
- Bay Beach Amusement Park: Free ice cream treat from 2 – 4 p.m.
- Green Bay Pools: Children free with paid adult from 12 – 3:30 p.m.
- Wildlife Sanctuary: Wolf Feeding demonstration at 1:30 p.m.
Click here for the full list of events happening throughout Green Bay during Kids Day.