GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20th annual Green Bay Kids’ Day is set for June 27 with various fun activities around the city planned, including a chance for one child to be ‘Mayor for the Day.’

Activities during Kids Day will be free for all kids who have a wristband, which can be picked up now at locations throughout the city.

Wristbands can be picked up at Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Office, Green Bay Mayor’s Office, Bay Beach Amusement Park, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, Brown County Library (Central, East & Southwest branches), Pizza Ranch, Green Bay pools, and Green Bay Playground Program sites.

Locations and Events include:

  • Mayor’s Luncheon at Leicht Park: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Free lunch for kids
    • Bookmobile
    • Einstein Project
    • Fire trucks & police cars
    • Rockwall
    • Concert for kids
    • Live animals
  • Joannes Jamboree at Joannes Park: 1 – 3:30 p.m.
    • Jump house
    • Free access to the aquatic center with paid adult
    • First 200 kids will receive free water bottles
  • Free activities throughout the city
    • Bay Beach Amusement Park: Free ice cream treat from 2 – 4 p.m.
    • Green Bay Pools: Children free with paid adult from 12 – 3:30 p.m.
    • Wildlife Sanctuary: Wolf Feeding demonstration at 1:30 p.m.

Click here for the full list of events happening throughout Green Bay during Kids Day.