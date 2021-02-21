GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Lego Buy/Sell/Trade safely welcomes residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The pandemic couldn’t stop Lego fans from trading and selling their Legos at the Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay.

On Saturday, residents gathered at the quarterly Lego Buy/Sell/Trade event to not only sell and trade their own Legos but got the chance to shop for Lego sets, minifigures, parts, bags of Legos, and more from a variety of Lego vendors all in one spot.

A Local Lego Group member Scott Vandeleest explains the toy’s unique appeal, “I can still use and building the sets today. You can take them wherever your imagination goes. “

During the event, residents were required to wear face masks and social distance.

