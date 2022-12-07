GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The eight-story affordable housing building, known as Mason Manor, is now being honored by being listed on Wisconsin’s State Register of Historic Places.

The apartment building, located at 1424 Admiral Court, is described as the ‘first of this scale’ for Green Bay and was constructed in 1972.

The Wisconsin Historical Society made the announcement on December 7, citing Mason Manor for its significance in its “contribution to Green Bay’s social history, particularly the community’s approach to providing adequate and affordable housing for its elderly and impoverished citizens.”

The completion of Mason Manor in 1972 marked an important milestone in Green Bay’s ongoing public housing efforts.

Mason Manor relates to the formation of the current Green Bay Housing Authority in 1968, which was created to address the housing needs of low-income senior citizens at a time when affordable housing throughout the city was being razed to make way for urban renewal and private developments. Wisconsin Historical Society

The eight-story high-rise building houses over 150 apartment units. More information about Mason Manor can be found here.

The State Register is Wisconsin’s official list of state properties determined to be significant to Wisconsin’s heritage.

To learn more about the State and National Register programs in Wisconsin, click here.