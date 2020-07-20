Green Bay’s mayor asks City Council to approved face covering requirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Green Bay’s mayor released details of a masking requirement that he wants the City Council to approve. And as Local 5 found out he has the backing of health experts across the community.

In Green Bay’s City Council chamber Mayor Eric Genrich announces a decision to try to enact a masking requirement, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m announcing my intent to put in place a face covering requirement, using the authority invested in my office by the state of Wisconsin and the Green Bay City Council,” said Genrich.

With coronavirus cases increasing across the nation and Wisconsin, Mayor Genrich says it’s time to follow the advice of area health organizations, which have banded together to push local lawmakers to act.

“We now know that cloth masks, face coverings, when worn widely in public, does slow significantly the spread of COVID-19,” said Bellin Health CEO, Chris Woleske.

“If we want the health of the community to be improved, I believe strongly that this is the appropriate action to take,” Genrich said.

Under the proposal masks would be required when indoors in a public place. Exemptions would be made for health reasons and for children five and under. The mayor says as for enforcement, it would be treated like trespassing.

“If someone is to come into a store and be disruptive and not abiding by their policy, they would be able to call police and report someone for trespassing,” said the mayor.

That requirement, if passed by City Council Tuesday night, would take effect next Monday, July 27th.

But outside city hall protesters gathered to voice opposition.

“I just don’t like the rabbit hole and I think the government should trust people to make their own decisions,” said Chad Krull. “Ninety-nine percent in Brown County don’t have COVID.”

“If it’s even one death, if it’s your family member, is that OK? It’s not OK with me,” Woleske said.

“You do not have the right to threaten and risk other people’s health,” Scannell said.

“I have faith in the council, that they’ll see the wisdom of having a policy like this,” Genrich said.

Alderperson Scannell first proposed the idea last week. It didn’t make it out of committee.