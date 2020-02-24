Green Bay’s Miss Amazing Wisconsin pageant gives young women the chance to shine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual pageant is giving some talented young women the chance to shine in Green Bay.

The Miss Amazing Wisconsin pageant celebrates girls who have disabilities.

Just like most pageants, contestants had an interview with the judges and they get to showcase one of their talents, on top of modeling an evening gown.

“Just preaching to the world that ‘Hey, even though we have all these different abilities, we’re still normal people. We can get up on stage and have fun and celebrate.’ We get to hang out with our friend and you also get paired with a buddy here,” says Sierra Spaeth, a Miss Amazing contestant.

While this is the annual statewide event, Miss Amazing has several other local events they hold throughout the year in Green Bay.

LATEST POSTS