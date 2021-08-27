Green Bay’s Navarino Park increases public safety with new features

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites of all ages gathered on Thursday night to celebrate the new lights and the completed paved loop in Green Bay’s Navarino Park.

Created in the 2000s, Navarino Park is meant to serve as a safe and fun park for Navarino families without having to cross a high-traffic city street. And now, the park just got safer.

Through collaboration with the City of Green Bay Parks, Rec, and Forestry in 2020, the paved loop around Navarino Park was completed and four lights were placed around the paved loop to ensure kids stay safe and know where they’re going.

“I definitely have seen the use of the loop go up since it was completed. So this is our first really full summer season that we’ve been able to use it and I have a feeling that into the fall months when it gets dark outside, we’ll be using the lights a lot more,” shared Vice President for Navarino Neighborhood Association, Amanda Hallett.

Navarino Park is located at 800 Stuart St. in Green Bay.