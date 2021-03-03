Green Bay’s neighborhood associations improve city and help keep it safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) If you’re looking to improve your neighborhood in Green Bay, the city wants to hear from you. Kris Schuller reports they stand ready to help you join a neighborhood association.

After moving to Green Bay’s far west side, Sarah Lueschow learned of a neighborhood association meeting and decided to attend. And she was impressed.

“Just like really great people, working to make where they live a really great place to live,” said Lueschow.

Now she is the president of the King of Arms Neighborhood Association. One of 46 which Neighborhood Development Specialist Will Peters says is recognized by City Hall.

“If we’re going to have a healthy community, a healthy neighborhood, we need to have active and engaged residents, citizens who care where they live,” Peters said.

Started by the city in the mid-90s the goal is to create a stronger community, with these associations acting as a voice for their neighborhood’s residents, while also providing a direct link to local government.

“It’s resources for people to understand local government and know where to go, who to contact and be heard. And to solve those problems at a neighborhood level,”said Lueschow.

An example – the Navarino Neighborhood Association, working together its members brought this park to life.

“Long ago there wasn’t a park in the Navarino neighborhood. They petitioned the city, the parks department and worked alongside the city to help create that park what we see today,” said Peters.

And now Peters is reaching out to the community in a number of existing areas where neighborhood associations don’t exist yet and others which have gone quiet – but could easily become active again.

“Through the city we will help equip them with the tools needed to lead their organization,” said Peters. “Do you care about where you live and do you want to make it a better place? It’s really that simple because at the end of the day that’s what neighborhood associations are doing.”

Sarah Lueschow is glad she got involved.

“It is an entire city, bottom to the top, supporting each other,” Lueschow said.

For more information on the program just follow this link.