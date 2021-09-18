Green Bay’s NEW Zoo hosts Intl. Red Panda Day event, sells paintings made by red panda

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – September 18 marks International Red Panda Day, and to celebrate our furry and endangered friends, a local zoo is hosting a free event on Saturday morning aimed to help residents learn more about these animals and what they can do to help save their lives.
The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, along with the Green Bay Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), are inviting guests to join them for International Red Panda Day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Organizers say this event is free with regular Zoo admission and will feature educational activities for people of all ages, animal-themed crafts, and will even have paintings made by one of the Zoo’s very own red pandas for sale.
In addition, the event will also allow visitors to watch a red panda training demonstration taking place at around 10 a.m., and a red panda feeding at 2:30 p.m.
According to the Red Panda Network, as few as 2,500 red pandas remain in the wild. That means this endangered species needs our help now, more than ever. So join the International Red Panda Day event at the NEW Zoo and learn how you can make a difference.