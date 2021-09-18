Green Bay’s NEW Zoo hosts Intl. Red Panda Day event, sells paintings made by red panda

Red panda cub Zeya looks up from a perch in a temporary outdoor enclosure she shares with her twin sister and mother during a media preview of the animals at the Woodland Park Zoo Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Seattle. The five-month-old cubs are expected to make their public debut to zoo visitors November 23. The cubs are the first successful birth of red pandas at the zoo in 29 years and are among five red pandas now there. Fewer than 10,000 red pandas remain in their native habitat of bamboo forests in China, the Himalayas and Myanmar. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – September 18 marks International Red Panda Day, and to celebrate our furry and endangered friends, a local zoo is hosting a free event on Saturday morning aimed to help residents learn more about these animals and what they can do to help save their lives.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, along with the Green Bay Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), are inviting guests to join them for International Red Panda Day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Organizers say this event is free with regular Zoo admission and will feature educational activities for people of all ages, animal-themed crafts, and will even have paintings made by one of the Zoo’s very own red pandas for sale.

In addition, the event will also allow visitors to watch a red panda training demonstration taking place at around 10 a.m., and a red panda feeding at 2:30 p.m.

According to the Red Panda Network, as few as 2,500 red pandas remain in the wild. That means this endangered species needs our help now, more than ever. So join the International Red Panda Day event at the NEW Zoo and learn how you can make a difference.