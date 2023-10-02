GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park say they are preparing to welcome a new giraffe into the zoo.

In a release, the NEW Zoo says “This is no tall tale” and the new giraffe is expected to arrive at the facility in Green Bay on Tuesday, October 10.

“The addition of another giraffe is something we’ve been working towards for a long time but it’s a plan that’s only become a reality thanks to the NEW Zoological Society and the many donors who supported us in building an addition to our giraffe habitat this summer.” NEW Zoo Director, Carmen Murach

The NEW Zoological Society is reportedly the longtime 501(c)(3) fund-raising partner of the NEW Zoo and is credited with facilitating the giraffe expansion that opened earlier this year. The 3,640 square-foot expansion is what allows for the NEW Zoo to welcome in the new giraffe.

Zoo officials say they are inviting the community to join them in creating a “welcoming committee” for the new giraffe’s arrival. They add that those who join will be able to see the special modified truck and trailer as it transports the animal through the zoo and into the Giraffe Lodge.

While the new giraffe’s arrival date is scheduled for October 10 between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m., that date and time are both tentative and can change based on weather or other factors.