Green Bay’s Notre Dame Academy announces new president

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame Academy has announced Tom Kiely as its next president after the previous president resigned a year ago.

According to the school, Kiely brings over 30 years of Catholic education experience.

“We are very excited to welcome Tom Kiely to Notre Dame Academy,” said Alisa Conway, who served as the chair on the search committee and is a Board of Education member. “He is perfectly suited to lead us to the next level in delivering the school’s mission to educate the whole person by developing each student’s Christian faith, commitment to service and full academic potential. We look forward to Tom and his wife, Joan, joining our community.”

Kiely will begin on July 1 and is currently a consultant for the National Catholic Educational Association. He previously worked as the founding director for the Institute of Catholic Leadership at Marquette University.

A New York native, Kiely was also a principal at Camden Catholic High School in New Jersey and served as the International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement coordinator at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland.

“I am honored and excited to become a part of Notre Dame Academy,” Kiely said. “Having had the good fortune to spend time with many members of the NDA and Green Bay communities, I was impressed by the deep affection and commitment so many people have for the school. The opportunity to serve in a leadership role, I believe, will be a productive relationship between my experience and the school’s future. I look forward to getting to know more members of the community.”

In March 2019, former President Kevin Shaw decided to step down due to personal reasons after serving since 2015.

