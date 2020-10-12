Green Bay’s police chief forms task force to deal with surge in shots fired incidents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) In Green Bay a call to clamp down on gun-related crimes. Local 5’s Kris Schuller on how some on the city council want to hear directly from the chief about his plan to reverse the disturbing trend.

Alder Brian Johnson is concerned about a steady increase in shots fired across the city.

“We’ve seen people that have been hit and there is no place in our community for this type of violence,” said Johnson.

And he is looking for answers from the Green Bay Police Department.

“We have to make sure we’re having a public discussion about what the city’s response is to these shootings,” said Johnson.

With over 55 reported shootings this year Johnson has asked for a status report from police.

Monday Chief Andrew Smith will brief the Protection and Policy committee on his plan to end the gunfire.

“A lot of these shootings are coming from a small group of individuals having some ongoing dispute back and forth and that’s where a lot of these results,” said Chief Smith.

Smith says he has assembled a task force – four officers focused on these crimes.

“Where they will specifically focus on those individuals we believe are in this back and forth shooting at cars, shooting at houses, shooting at people incidents,” Smith said.

And to identify, beyond a doubt, the players involved.

“We’ve identified cars, we’ve identified people, it’s just building a case that we can make and present to the DA’s office for filing,” the chief said.

And Smith is meeting with neighborhood and community leaders – asking for their help before it’s too late.

“Too often we’ve seen tragic incidents occur where children, innocent bystanders, people in their homes nearby, get hit by errant gunfire,” said Smith.

It’s a plan that alders like Johnson will learn more about, aimed at putting an end to this senseless violence.

“If we need more people on the streets, then that’s what we’re going to do. There is no place for this type of violence in our community,” Johnson said.