Green Bay’s Ray Nitschke Bridge to close for almost three weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, otherwise known as the Main Street Bridge, will close for about three weeks for maintenance beginning on Monday, March 9.
According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the bridge is scheduled to reopen to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Friday, March 27.
The bridge will close west of the Fox River on Dousman Street at Broadway and east of the Fox River on Main Street at Washington Street. Main and Dousman traffic will be detoured across the Fox River over the Walnut Street Bridge via Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue.
Motorists can also cross the Fox River using the Tillman/Mason Street Bridge. The Public Works Department says motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.
