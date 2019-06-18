Green Bay’s Safe Walk and Bike Plan to be presented to the city council

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The first day of summer is on Friday! The kids are home from school, the weather is warming up, and now’s the time to get outside.

City leaders are moving forward with a plan to improve sidewalks and bicycle routes so that the public maintains an active and healthy lifestyle.

The ‘Safe Walk and Bike Plan’ is a joint effort of the Green Bay Area Public School District and the City of Green Bay. According to the final draft, “the purpose of the plan is to identify ways to empower adults and children of all ability levels throughout the Green Bay area to make walking and biking a part of their daily routines in getting to schools and other community destinations in an equitable way.”

During his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Mayor Eric Genrich said the plan was adopted by the planning commission last week, and will be presented in front of the full city council at their meeting Tuesday night.

“This is a plan, but a plan isn’t worth a whole lot unless it’s implemented,” Genrich said. “The nice thing about this plan is that it has short-term, medium-term, long-term goals that are built into it. It’s really important for us as a council and as a mayor here, to recognize what’s been recommended and actually implement it.”

Changes recommended in the plan include adding more bicycle lanes and bicycle parking racks, more crosswalks and more pedestrian crossing signs, and sidewalk maintenance and repairs.

The plan states that if implementation began immediately, it’s estimated that the short-term additions could be installed within 5 years, medium-term projects would take about 5-10 years, and the more complex, long-term projects would be implemented 10 years or more in the future.

To read the final draft for yourself, click here.