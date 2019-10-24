Green Bay’s Saint Bernard Catholic School participates in teddy bear toss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Students from Saint Bernard Catholic School celebrated their all-time high enrollment numbers.

There are a total of 505 students enrolled at the school.

On Thursday, the students participated in a teddy bear toss to honor this accomplishment. The bears were modeled after Bernard Bear, the school’s mascot.

Several people from Green Bay Area Catholic Education also spoke about the accomplishments of the school.

“The school has been open and inviting to new families, open to diversity, opened to a willingness to serve, and certainly an open willingness to grow our faith,” says Kim Desotell, President of Green Bay Area Catholic Education.

The 505 bears thrown will be donated to five area organizations.