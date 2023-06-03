GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army opened its cooling center for those looking to avoid the heat. The nonprofit organization opens its cooling center once temperatures reach 90 degrees.

Salvation Army’s Director of Scoial Services, Becky Darrow, says there are a lot of people who could benefit from the center.

“We just opened our building, a safe welcoming space where individuals who need some relief from the heat can come. We offer water, refreshments, and air conditioning for anyone who needs it. We just ask that they come to our main office just let us know that they are here to get some relief from our cooling center and then we will escort them to our area that we have available,” stated Darrow.

The Salvation Army’s cooling center is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.