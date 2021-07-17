Green Bay’s Schneider provides aid to COVID-19 relief efforts in India

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schneider, a premier provider of trucking, intermodal, and logistics services, announced on Friday that it has donated funds to the American Red Cross to support India in its fight against COVID-19.

According to the company, the Red Cross directed the funds to the Indian Red Cross Society as the second wave of COVID-19 swept across India stressing hospitals and medical supplies.

“Schneider has been a long-time supporter of the American Red Cross,” said LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. “This donation will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts with much-needed medical supplies and resources during an extremely challenging time for India.”

Schneider’s donation will reportedly assist the thousands of Red Cross workers and volunteers currently in India to:

Provide oxygen for critical patients.

Transport patients to medical facilities.

Provide vaccines in urban and rural areas.

Supply masks, soap and hygiene kits.

Distribute meals and food rations.

Provide emotional support.

Continue to actively share information about the spread of COVID-19 and demonstrate proper hygiene practices.

“COVID-19 is sweeping across India and severely affecting urban and rural communities,” said Emily Osment, global spokesperson for the American Red Cross. “As the need continues to rise, the Red Cross is committed to alleviating pain and suffering in the country by providing lifesaving support through ambulances, oxygen, vaccination support and more.”

To learn more about the Schneider Foundation, visit Schneider.com.