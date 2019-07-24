Green Bay’s Shipyard District recognized as part of statewide “Main Street Day” celebration

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes made a stop in Green Bay Wednesday afternoon to recognize efforts to revitalize the city’s Shipyard District.

Plans for the district were recently unveiled and On Broadway Inc. President Peter Nugent says the project will be a significant upgrade for the area.

“When you talk about developments that can truly transform a neighborhood, this is exactly what that is,” Nugent said. “What we’re going to see here over the next couple of years, you’re not even going to recognize it three or for years from now.”

Lt. Governor Barnes says Green Bay’s Shipyard District is one of many abandoned parcels of land.

“Think about the industrialization, jobs have been shipped overseas,” he said. “They’ve left these blank spaces in the communities. This is about bringing those back.”

To help bring back the Shipyard, WEDC is provident $500,00 in Brownfield Remediation Grants to help with environmental cleanup of the site.

“This is a great example, once again, of local leadership collaborating with the state to ensure our collective growth and development,” Lt. Governor Barnes said.

The Lieutenant Governor also made a stop in Two Rivers for another Main Street Day celebration.