GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Phase I of the Shipyard Redevelopment Project on Thursday.

Phase I is set to include the construction of a riverfront promenade, a floating dock, a fishing pier, habitat enhancement, and an accessible kayak launch for the community to enjoy.

“The Shipyard promises to be a prominent destination within the upper Midwest. Once a center for rail and water transport of raw materials, the now vacated brownfield will be dramatically transformed into a destination of recreation and tourism”, said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

After completion of Phase I, the City of Green Bay will roll out Phase II sometime in 2023. Phase II will include a great lawn for concerts, festivals, and other events alongside a dog park, an urban beach, an adventure playground, and a splash pad for the little ones.

“The revitalization of the Shipyard represents a unique opportunity for the City of Green Bay and our residents to breathe new life into a long-overlooked but critically important area of our community,” added Genrich.

The City’s initial $8.8 million investment in site preparation and Phase I amenities was made possible through several grants from state and federal partners such as the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

District 9 Alderman and On Broadway, Inc. Executive Director Brain Johnson echoed Genrich’s thoughts, stating “The Fox River has long been the center of industry but as cities evolve, so too do the uses of our waterways. People want to interact with the river differently than we have in the past and we’re now prioritizing the wants of our residents as we strategically develop waterfront public use for generations to come.”

Rounding out the project, Phase III will include a unique commercial plaza that will support local start-up businesses that specialize in food, beverage, retail, and recreation.

“This is the culmination of four years of hard work,” said Alderman Brian Johnson. “A lot of partners have been at the table, but most importantly it’s been about the community. From the very beginning, this project is based around community input and stakeholder input. We really put something here today that I think our city would be proud of.”

To learn more about the Shipyard Redevelopment Project, you can visit its website here.