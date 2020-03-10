Green Bay’s Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe hosts annual Pi Party to aid Tennesse tornado relief efforts

A woman walks down a street lined with debris Friday, March 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Residents and businesses face a huge cleanup effort after tornadoes hit the state Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Build your own donut at Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe second annual Pi Party on Saturday, March 14.

The Pi Party will include a donut bar, a donut wall photo op, a sprinkle slime kids activity, and Tater Ball Station-Giveaways.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at its East Mason location.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Salvation Army to help the Tennessee tornado relief efforts.

On March 3, a tornado passed through Tennessee wreaking havoc on the community. Around two dozen people lost their lives and several homes and buildings were demolished.

Several local communities have organized relief efforts to help the relief efforts in Tennesse.

Downtown Appleton’s Mile of Music organization hosted a benefit to raise funds for the relief on March 7 at the Gibson Community Music Hall.

Students at Green Bay East High School also took action and collecting supplies and donations to hand-deliver while in Nashville for their schools show choir competition.

On Saturday you can be apart of these local efforts and help Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe raise donations for the people of Tennesse.