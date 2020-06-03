Green Bay’s Walnut Street Bridge set to experience half-day closure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department announced on June 3, that the Walnut Street Bridge will be closed on June 4.

The department says the closure will only last from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the bridge will be closed west of the Fox River on West Walnut Street at Broadway as well as closed east of the Fox River on East Walnut Street at Washington Street.

Walnut Street traffic will be detoured across the Fox River over the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge via Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street, and Monroe Avenue.

The department says motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.