GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Walnut Street Bridge set to experience half-day closure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge closed for repairs_-4449920424809706917

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department announced on June 3, that the Walnut Street Bridge will be closed on June 4.

The department says the closure will only last from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the bridge will be closed west of the Fox River on West Walnut Street at Broadway as well as closed east of the Fox River on East Walnut Street at Washington Street.

Walnut Street traffic will be detoured across the Fox River over the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge via Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street, and Monroe Avenue.

The department says motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"