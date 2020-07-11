GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s We All Rise moves to new location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s African American Resource Center, We All Rise, has moved to a different, more spacious location in the area.

The Resource Center said its new building, located on 430 S. Webster, allows for more space to continue working with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, as well as homelessness, and reintegration work.

We All Rise Executive Director Robin Tinnon shared, “So the move is just going to provide the space and the comfortability that is necessary in order to allow black folks to heal in spaces where they can be apologetically free.”

We All Rise will resume operations at its new location on July 13.

