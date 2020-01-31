Green Bay’s Whitney Lofts, previously school, unveiled during open house

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay school built in 1918 has been transformed into housing on Webster Avenue.

In 2017, Whitney School was purchased and turned into the Whitney Lofts, offering 23 modern apartments. Contractors removed interior hallways, bring back the original wide hallways and other early elements of the school.

A grand opening event was held Thursday evening, allowing the community to view the lofts.

“They have such great, old historic calendar and that’s what first attracted us to a building like this,” Lindsey Bovinet, CEO of Milwaukee View, told Local 5.

The building has been added to the Wisconsin State Historic Registry and the National Register of Historic Places List.