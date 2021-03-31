Green Bay’s YMCA to host annual Maple Sugar Festival

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA is hosting the annual Maple Sugar Festival at Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya.

According to officials, the event is free and the camp is around 65 miles north of Green Bay. The event is on Saturday April 10, and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The annual Maple Sugar Festival event had multiple events including:

  • Tour of the campgrounds
  • Tree tapping demonstrations
  • The camp’s famous pancakes
  • Camp games
  • Take-home crafts

The YMCA U-Nah-Li-Ya Camp is located in the Nicolet National Forest, and the event is open to members and non-members. The camp says it will be following CDC guidelines.

Those who plan on attending must register for the event online or by calling 715-276-7116.

