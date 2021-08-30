Greenfield man dies after ATV crashed, landed on him

BEECHER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 68-year-old man was pronounced dead after an ATV accident on Sunday.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a private property off Park Street in the Town of Beecher around noon on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was reported to have accelerated quickly out of a garage and then hit a rock and several trees.

The driver was ejected from the ATV in the crash and then the ATV landed on top of him.

Deputies say life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the assistant Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The victim was later identified as 68-year-old Michael J. Heritsch from Greenfield. The incident is still under investigation.