NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Greenfield man dies after ATV crashed, landed on him

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEECHER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 68-year-old man was pronounced dead after an ATV accident on Sunday.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a private property off Park Street in the Town of Beecher around noon on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was reported to have accelerated quickly out of a garage and then hit a rock and several trees.

The driver was ejected from the ATV in the crash and then the ATV landed on top of him.

Deputies say life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the assistant Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The victim was later identified as 68-year-old Michael J. Heritsch from Greenfield. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: FRCC and FVA