Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge canceled for Sunday

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced Saturday that the Green and Gold Charity Softball Challenge featuring Aaron Jones and Za’Darius Smith has been canceled.

The event was set to be played on Sunday at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Timber Rattlers have not disclosed a reason for the cancelation at this time.

Officials report fans who had tickets to the event will be given a full refund. Fans with tickets will be contacted in the next week to confirm refund details.

The Timber Rattlers do confirm that the Donald Driver Softball Game presented by Network Health is still on as planned with a sold-out stadium on August 22. That game will take place at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium with a 1:05 p.m. start time.

