ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A brand new playground is open for play in Allouez.

The new playground at Green Isle Park replaced an older jungle gym that had been long overdue to be replaced.

The Village of Allouez Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department worked with Lee Recreation, out of Cambridge, Wisconsin, over the past year to come up with several designs. Four designs came out of that process and were presented to the community to decide on a winner.

Photo Credit: Village of Allouez

The playground features a ramped play structure, several slides, an arched catway bridge, several climbers, a Comet spinner, a Volta inclusive spinner, and a wheelchair-accessible cruiser/rocker all on a rubber play surface along with a new multi-use swingset.

The 51-acre park also includes:

Enclosed Pavilion

Basketball court, soccer field, and baseball diamonds

Playgrounds

Volleyball, and tennis courts

Walking trail

Ice rink

The new playground got approved unanimously by the Village Board back in November of 2021.