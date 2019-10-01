Green Lake: City squad car, highway dept. truck damaged after vehicle pursuit

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s department says a cognitively impaired 17-year-old man is in custody after reportedly stealing a pick-up truck belonging to the County Highway Department.

According to officials, the dispatch center received a report just after 1 p.m. stating the teenager had left his home on foot.

The Sheriff’s Department says the man is known to local law enforcement.

While Green Lake City Police responded to a location the man frequented – the Green Lake County Highway Department – they spotted the man driving a red, three-quarter-ton pick-up belonging to the Highway Department.

Police say that when they attempted to stop the man, he struck a dump truck and then rammed a squad car belonging to the police department.

The truck left the Green Lake County Highway shop, traveling west on Hill Street. The city squad car then repositioned to the front of the truck.

Officials say the man then rammed the squad from the rear, pushing the squad westbound.

The man continued west, becoming stuck at the end of Hill Street. Green Lake City Police then disabled the truck and took the man into custody.

Officials say major damage is associated to the incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is writing the vehicle crash incidents. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be referring charges to include operating without owner’s consent and others.

No injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.