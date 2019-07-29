Green Lake Co.: 911 lines down, may last a few hours

GREEN LAKE CO., Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Green Lake County and the surrounding communities are experiencing a problem with 911 lines.

Officials say landlines may work but for those that do not work, and cell phones, citizens should call 920-929-3390. This number is for the Fond du Lac County 911 dispatch center.

Fond du Lac will then relay calls to the Green Lake County Communications Center.

The outage may last a few hours, according to deputies.

