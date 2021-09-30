Green Lake Co. deputies investigate crash involving two semis

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon involving two semis.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of STH 73 and CTH AW involving two tractor-trailer units.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers determined the incident occurred when a black 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, heading westbound on CTH AW, stopped at the stop sign while waiting to turn south on STH 73.

As the semi waited to turn, a second tractor-trailer, described as a white 2014 Volvo, which was also heading westbound on CTH AW, failed to stop and rear-ended the stopped semi.

Both semis then went west through the intersection before coming to rest on the side of County Line Road. The driver of the 2014 white Volvo was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. Local 5 will continue to update the story as it develops.