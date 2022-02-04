Green Lake Co. deputies investigate fire at Dartford Inn

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a fire that occurred in Green Lake County’s Dartford Inn on Thursday night.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:42 p.m. multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fire in the Dartford Inn located at the N6200 block N Lawson Drive in the Town of Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, officials said they saw that a large portion of the building was involved in the fire and there was a large quantity of smoke surrounding the area.

All occupants had reportedly evacuated prior to emergency responders arriving on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Residents that have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The incident remains under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the WI Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations.