GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 30, a ‘Code Red’ message was sent out just after midnight in the Village of Kingston and local deputies have released why.

According to a release, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Vine Street to locate the suspect of a domestic disturbance who had fled the scene on foot. Deputies say that when they were at the victim’s house, the suspect came back to the scene and then fled once again.

The release states that a Drone Team and K-9 Units were then called in to help locate the suspect. Eventually, the suspect came out of a marsh and was surrounded by deputies.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Green Lake County Correctional Facility.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marquette County and Columbia County Deputies as well.

