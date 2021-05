GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate at the Green County Correctional Facility is dead after a medical concern.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s, on Friday, April 30 around 8:34 p.m., Green Lake EMS was paged to the Correctional Facility for an in-custody 43-year-old woman with a medical concern. Life-saving measures were given but she was later pronounced dead at the facility.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.