Green Lake Co. toddler dies after being run over by wagon

MANCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s are investigating the death of a child after she was run over by a wagon.

Officials say they were dispatched Saturday around 11:45 a.m. for a child not breathing as a result of an accident.

Adults on the scene were advised to perform CPR. When Kingston First Responders arrived, they continued performing lifesaving efforts.

When Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS crews arrived, the child was transported by Ambulance to ThedaCare in Berlin. The child was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation over the weekend found an adult male at the residence was attempting to back a wagon in a barnyard when the child, a 14-month-old female, was run over.

The child has been identified as Hannah J. Miller of Manchester, Wis.

Charges are not expected in the matter, but deputies say they are continuing their investigation.