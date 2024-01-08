GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Green Lake County say they are investigating a shooting incident that injured a 20-year-old man.

According to a release from the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 11:28 p.m. on January 5 to Kahl Road in the Town of Green Lake for reports of a 20-year-old man appearing to have been shot.

Deputies say a 21-year-old man reported the incident leading them to respond to the scene and assist the Southern Green Lake County EMS and Berlin EMS with providing life-saving measures.

The victim was then taken to the hospital and an investigation into the incident by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.