Green Lake County: Sailboat overturns, man rescued by boater

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they received two calls Thursday night for citizens in distress on Big Green Lake.

Around 4:18 p.m., officials say a citizen called dispatch reporting a sailboat overturned on the lake nearing the South shore in the Town of Green Lake.

The citizen reportedly told the sheriff’s office other boaters were in the area, however, no confirmation could be obtained to ensure everyone was off the sailboat or out of the water.

About the same time, officials say they received another report regarding a young male on a kayak who was unaccounted for. Deputies traveled to the area while a patrol boat was launched.

Officials say the male was reported found and safe a short time later.

The sailboat from the initial incident was then reported to be up against the rocks and shore off of Oakwood Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says winds were estimated to be between 50-60 mph, making access to the area difficult.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s boat reportedly arrived on the scene of the sailboat and determined no one was on board.

The sailboat was left for recovery at a later time.

Officials say the incident with the sailboat remains under investigation.

Deputies say they have learned a 76-year-old man from Illinois had become caught in the storm when the sailboat overturned. The man was reportedly rescued by another boater after being in the water for 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported as a result of these incidents and no charges are expected to be filed.