Green Lake Sheriff’s investigate fatal crash, search for possible witnesses

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Lake Crime Stoppers are looking for a driver and passenger(s) who may have information pertaining to a fatal crash that happened on Sept. 29.

According to a release, law enforcement responded to the crash at STH 23 near CTH W around 3:20 p.m.

After investigating the incident, Green Lake County Sheriff’s say they believe a minor traffic collision around 3:10 p.m. may hold more information regarding the fatal crash investigation. This fender bender is said to have happened at the intersection of STH 23/STH 49 and CTH A stoplights.

Officers say the occupants got out of the vehicle and assessed damage before they drove away. Witnesses told law enforcement a red or maroon SUV was involved.

Specifically, law enforcement is attempting to identify the occupants of the red or maroon SUV.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to call 920-294-4134 ext 1151. You can also email scody@co.green-lake.wi.us.

Any information regarding this or any other crime may be reported anonymously to Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-GET-THEM (1-800-438-8436), texted to GETTHEM at 847411, or e-mailed to (getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us).