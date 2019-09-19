Green Lake Sheriff’s Office responds to three distress calls in one day

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to three individual calls involving citizens in distress on Big Green Lake on Wednesday.

Around 10:18 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for scuba divers in trouble north of the Horner Road boat landing.

Officials say they responded to the scene when the divers were immediately located being safe. Following an investigation, it was determined the divers and a fishing vessel were at the legal distance limit required for diving when the vessel, while trolling, pulled a down-rigger weight with lure into the submerged divers, hooking one individual.

The diver reportedly surfaced immediately when concern developed over exposure to rapid assent and the “bends.” No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a catamaran sailing vessel had tipped over and a man was in distress.

When emergency crews responded to the area of the incident in the southwest corner of Big Green Lake, they found another citizen in a pontoon boat assisting the distressed man. No injuries were reported with this incident.

At 4:30 p.m., a call came into the Sheriff’s Office from a citizen on a boat reporting he had picked up a scuba diver in the water near Emerald Shores.

The diver had reportedly been underwater for about an hour and when he surfaced, he noticed the boat he dove from was gone.

Officials say they located the boat near the Roger Williams Inn on the north shore. It was determined the wind had caused the anchor to come loose and the boat, a 18-foot pontoon, floated over a half-mile until the anchors touched bottom again.

The diver was not injured.

Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll wishes to remind all users of Green Lake County waterways that preparation, awareness of weather and lake conditions, and good safety practices are key in having a fun and successful outing.