Green Lake woman’s body pulled from Fox River

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – A search for a 35-year-old woman ended tragically after deputies found her body along the Fox River in Green Lake County, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30 p.m., deputies received a call reporting a 35-year-old woman, who was accompanied by her two dogs while painting an outdoor scene near the Fox River, could not be located.

Officials say the woman’s hat had also been found on the ice at the edge of the river near where the woman had been painting.

A search for the woman quickly began with assistance from deputy staff and emergency responding units, which included a Hovercraft, Drone, rescue boats, all-terrain vehicles, and rescue divers.

Shortly after, at around 2:30 p.m., officials report having located the woman’s body in the river downstream approximately 3/4 of a mile from where the incident began.

Authorities say one of the dogs was rescued by the caller while the other dog was not recovered.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Local 5 will follow the story and provide updates as they become available.