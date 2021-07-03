Greenfield fire crews help stranded Chicago woman make it home to family after car breaks down

GREENFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Greenfield Fire & Rescue crews helped a stranded Chicago woman make it home to mom after her car stopped working on Friday night.

According to Greenfield Fire & Rescue, on Friday evening they received a call from a Chicago woman who was on her way up to meet family in Door County when her vehicle broke down.

Authorities say that from the initial call, crews were under the impression they were responding to a car fire, however, upon arrival, they discovered it was not a car fire at all but instead the woman’s vehicle had a burned-up belt.

Because it was late in the evening and due to it being a holiday weekend, crews quickly realized no repair shops would be open to help the woman replace the belt and get her on her way home.

So, as all heroes do, Greenfield Fire & Rescue took matters into their own hands. However, before doing anything crews made sure to call the woman’s mother first to update her on what had occurred. Following the call home, crews banded together and began limping the woman’s vehicle back to the firehouse.

Firefighters then went to the auto store, purchased the car part needed, and repaired the vehicle right then and there sending the Chicago woman off to be reunited with her family.

“As we celebrate the 4th and #freedom this weekend, be kind and find a way to help others. Oh, and be safe this weekend and always,” wrote Greenfield Fire & Rescue.