Greenhouses open for the season with adaptations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Picking out and planting flowers is a seasonal tradition.

“People are excited to be outside and doing projects, whether it’s landscaping or doing gardening,” Tyler Arkens of Green Bay Floral and Greenhouse told Local 5 Wednesday.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the past couple of months haven’t looked like spring times past.

“We’ve just really tried to find a different way to engage those types of people so that they can still have that wonderful spring and beautiful colors that they would’ve gotten or come and selected from us, just in a different way,” Arkens said.

There have been some changes made this season, but at greenhouses like Green Bay Floral and Greenhouse, you can still walk up and shop.

“We do recommend utilizing proper PPE whether it’s a mask or gloves,” Arkens said. “Definitely standing six feet apart, you’ll find when you checkout with us there’s Plexiglas in front of the register, we’ve gotten one-ways in our greenhouse.”

Those safety measures should come in handy over Mother’s Day weekend, which according to Arkens is typically the biggest weekend of the year for the greenhouse.

Gardeners who don’t want to stop in and shop have options too, like personal shopping and delivery of greenhouse products.

No-contact pickup of those orders is also available.

“You can pull in through our roundabout drive thru and we’ll load it up for you and you’re on your way, no need to even get out of the car,” Arkens explained.

It’s not an ideal situation, Arkens told Local 5, “Not actually being able to engage with a customer face to face has been a little bit harder for us just because of the fact we like seeing people.”

Even if they’re not interacting face to face, greenhouses are still able to offer a chance to get outside and help something grow.

“One of the things that I think people are yearning for is the opportunity to be outside and the opportunity to do something for themselves,” Arkens said.

Due to popular demand, Green Bay Floral and Greenhouse is now offering virtual gardening classes.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT GARDENING CLASSES.