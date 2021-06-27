Greenleaf firefighter battles brain cancer, community rallies behind him

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – Rain or shine, nothing could stop Dillon Steinfeldt’s family, friends, and community from supporting him as he courageously battles brain cancer.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumor this spring followed by surgery to remove most of the tumor and then undergoing radiation therapy and chemotherapy, it’s no secret 27-year-old Dillon Steinfeldt has had a very challenging uphill battle these last couple of months.

However, despite fighting to save his life, Dillon continues to give back to others. Serving as the supervisor at Weise Brothers Farms in Greenleaf, and as a member of the Greenleaf Volunteer Fire Department, Dillon would do anything to serve and support his community. And now, they’re returning the favor.

On Saturday, the Green Leaf community, as well his family and friends gathered at Greenleaf Firemen’s Park and rallied behind Dillon during a benefit aimed to raise money for his medical expenses.

“I’ll cry all day. It’s heartwarming to think that Dylan comes from a wonderful community and for everyone to come out and support, it’s just so heartwarming, you can’t even put into words all these loving people that surround our family,” shares Shelia Steinfeldt, Dillon’s Mom.

If you weren’t able to attend the event and would like to make a donation, you can do so at any Community First Credit Union location.