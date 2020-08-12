FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Greenville $6.5M park referendum fails to pass

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A $6.5 million referendum for the Town of Greenville to develop a new community park failed to pass during August’s election.

The new park would have included a swimming beach, splash pad, children’s playground, athletic fields, ball diamonds, recreational trails, and off-street parking in a 75-acre site.

Designs also included a new indoor practice facility for the Fox Cities United soccer club that currently calls the park home.

The referendum fell short of passing after 61.1% of voters voted against it.

For the latest results from the 2020 Partisan Primary Election, visit Your Local Election Headquarters.

