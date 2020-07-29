Greenville Amazon facility opening, Appleton Police explain what deliveries may look like

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are advising the community about delivery drivers and things that may seem out of the ordinary as a new Amazon facility opens in Greenville.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, Appleton Police say the Amazon facility is opening on Wednesday, July 29.

“We will begin to see deliveries made beyond those done by UPS and the USPS,” police say.

They explain that Amazon not only utilizes its own delivery drivers but also works with third-party delivery companies that employ delivery associates.

“These associates are not direct employees of Amazon. Third-party delivery companies would be comparable to popular food delivery companies,” Appleton Police continue.

Delivery associates will drive marked and unmarked vans, but will wear an Amazon uniform while making deliveries. Appleton Police say deliveries will generally be made between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“Later afternoon hours may also have ‘flex drivers’ that will utilize their personal vehicles for delivery. They will wear an Amazon vest while making deliveries.”

All drivers will have an ID badge with then and the ability to display it while on their routes, according to authorities.

Customers have the option to give specific directions for delivery, like when they use other third-party delivery services. Appleton Police say this could require a driver walk up to a specific door or wait in their vehicle to call a customer.

“Our community remains vigilant to things that may look or be out of the ordinary. Please continue to be aware of what is occurring in your neighborhood while understanding new vehicles may be present.”

The Town of Greenville approved construction of “a 100,000 square foot distribution center with 10,000 square feet of office space for a major retailer that ships and distributes packages and products” in September. When construction began, many speculated that the warehouse may be an Amazon facility.

In early July, Town of Greenville officials confirmed the facility was an Amazon warehouse.

Latest Stories