Greenville Catfish Races and Concert canceled for 2020

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Catfish Races and Concert weekend, scheduled for July 10-11, has been canceled, according to the Greenville Lions Club.

In a Wednesday release, organizers say the decision was made due to COVID-19 and for the sagety of attendees and volunteers. The concert has been rescheduled for Jul 10, 2021. Styx, 38 Special, and Great White will perform in 2021.

Tickets purchased for this year’s event can be used for 2021’s show, so those who have purchased tickets are being asked to hold on to them. Refunds are being issued as requested, according to the Greenville Lions Club.

For information on how to receive a refund, visit the Greenville Lions Club Facebook page.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

