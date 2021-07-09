Greenville Lions Catfish Extravaganza races to the finish line, wins heart of community

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – As we enter the heart of the festival season, one of Wisconsin’s most popular festivals centering around music, food, and catfish is racing back.

The Greenville Lions Catfish Extravaganza kicked off on Friday with live music, delicious fried food, and in true Wisconsin fashion: catfish races. The Village President, Jack Anderson, joined Local 5, live from the festival, and shared a little bit more about what makes the event so exciting to attend.

Anderson says one of the biggest things he loves about the event is the way it brings the community together. “I just love coming out to enjoy not only the races but the people that come to the event. Tonight is community night and it’s all free… I just enjoy getting out and seeing people that I haven’t seen in over a year,” shared Anderson.

Event organizers say that the event is free of charge meaning families will be able to enjoy fun activities all weekend long. The event is not only cost-effective, but it’s kid-friendly too! The festival makes an effort to cater to kids in the community having them be a part of the big events such as the beloved catfish races.

“They [kids] get actively involved. I don’t know if you can see it over my shoulder but the kids are the finish line judges raising the flag for the winners and they’re just very involved and it’s just making them a big part of our community,” said Anderson.

And it really is all about community. Organizers say this event is to help fundraise for the Greenville Lions Club which is a group dedicated to raising money and giving back to the community. The Club has reportedly helped with projects like building part of the park where the festival is being held and also giving back to the families in need across the community.

“It’s just wonderful to have that feeling of togetherness and community. We missed out on that last year canceling not only this event but other larger events throughout the Fox Valley. So, it’s just wonderful to get out…It’s going to be an amazing weekend for Greenville.”

If you weren’t able to make tonight’s event, you’re in luck! The event will be happening all weekend long with tomorrow night featuring three national acts. More information on the festival can be found here.