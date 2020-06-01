Greenville looks to develop sports and splash park

GREENVILLE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A seventy five acre “field of dreams” site in the town of Greenville could soon become a new community sports and splash park.

“What we want to do is take that moniker and take it away and create a new brand if you will with this sports and splash park,” says Town Administrator Joel Gregozeski, “We want to take that dream and bring it to reality – build it and bring it to life.”

In order to do that, the town will hold an advisory referendum on August 11th that will ask voters to approve borrowing six point five million dollars to begin the park’s development.

According to initial plans, the park would include a playground, sand volleyball court, recreational trail and concessions area.

Along with containing numerous sports fields the site would contain a community swimming pond and splash pad.

Designs also call for a new indoor practice facility for the Fox Cities United soccer club that currently calls the park home.

“We’ve got kids from recreational ages four and up to kids playing state league getting ready to play college.” says club coach Renee Sullivan, “We’ve had kids come out of the club to play division one, play division two, division three – all sorts of levels and to be able to have the kind of facility they need to train at that level would be really nice.”

If the referendum is approved – the town would finalize designs and bid the project this fall so construction could begin early next year

For more information: http://www.townofgreenville.com/SportsandSplashPark/index.php