Greenville man arrested for alleged sexual assault of child in Menasha school district

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Menasha Police say a substitute teacher has been arrested for sexual assault of a child.

According to police, the 27-year-old Greenville man had been working as a substitute teacher in the Menasha Joint School District and other area school districts over the past few weeks.

Allegations of possible abuse were reported to the police, officials say. Law enforcement and school officials worked with the Wisconsin Department of Instruction “to suspend the suspect’s ability to have contact with a child in any school in Wisconsin to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff.”

Menasha Police say they continue to investigate the matter and work with other jurisdictions “as there may be other victims not only in Menasha, but other locations in the Fox Valley.”

Charges of First Degree Sexual Assault are being reviewed by the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

No other information is available at this time. If anyone does have information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500.