GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old Greenville man has been charged in connection to the damage to several vehicles at the Fox Cities Stadium on Friday.

Clint W. Freeberg is being charged with felony criminal damage to property after allegedly keying several vehicles in the parking lot during Friday night’s Timber Rattlers game.

Officers responded to a damage complaint at Fox Cities Stadium shortly before 9:15 p.m. and upon arrival, they noticed several vehicles were keyed.

One of the victim’s vehicles, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, had been keyed with damages over $4,000. The vehicle’s owner took to Facebook to post a photo of the suspect, later identified as Freeberg and received several messages confirming his identity.

The complaint says on July 29, deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office met with Freeberg, where he reportedly admitted to keying the man’s vehicle. Freeberg said he didn’t know why he committed the crime but said he experienced a “temper tantrum” after he had gotten into a dispute with another fan.

At first, Freeberg said he’d only keyed the one car, but through dialogue with the deputies, he allegedly admitted to keying around 18 cars.

The criminal complaint states that Freeberg said he “got really pissed off, and [he] keyed vehicles.” Freeberg also said he was sorry for the incident and was keying cars at random as he was walking through the parking lot.

Court records show that Freeberg made his initial appearance in Outagamie County Court on Monday. He faces up to three and a half years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this case as it progresses.