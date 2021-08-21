Greenville man dead, woman and children injured/burned after camper blows out tire on Wittenberg highway

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and three others suffered injuries and burns, including two young boys, after a camper being pulled by a vehicle blew out a tire causing it to roll and a fire to ignite.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 and State Highway 45 in the Township of Wittenberg.

Officials determined that a vehicle, pulling a travel trailer camper, was heading westbound on State Highway 29 approaching the State Highway 45 Clintonville exit when witnesses say they saw a tire blowout on the camper.

That is when the driver of the vehicle, identified as a 56-year-old man from Greenville, reportedly lost control of both the vehicle and travel trailer camper leading to a rollover, and fires to spark in both the vehicle and the camper.

Authorities report several citizens stopped to help three people from the burning vehicle. Deputies say a 57-year-old woman from Greenville and two young boys from Clintonville suffered injuries and burns. The victims were all airlifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The degrees of injuries at this time for the woman and two young boys are unknown at this time. The Sheriff’s Office confirmsed that the driver, a 56-year-old man from Greenville, did not survive the incident.

Law enforcement report that based on eyewitness accounts and evidence on scene, at this time the cause of the crash is believed to be related to the tire blowout on the travel trailer camper. At this point, officials say alcohol and/or speed do not appear to be factors in the incident. The vehicle crash remains under investigation. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.