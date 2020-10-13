Greenville to vote on incorporating into the Village of Greenville

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) When Greenville residents cast their ballots for our next president, some voters in the Town of Greenville will decide if they want to become a village.

Some residents of Greenville will face a distinctive question on their November 3rd ballot–Should the east half of the town of Greenville be incorporated into a village?

Joel Gregozeski, Greenville Town Administrator says, “The primary reason to move from town status to village status is to protect our town borders and make those permanent. By becoming a village, we protect those borders. We ultimately protect our tax base and then we can stabilize our taxes and level of service.”

Right along the southern border of Greenville, the Village of Fox Crossing made their decision to incorporate for similar reasons.

Jeff Sturgell, Village Fox Crossing Manager says, “We were formerly the town of Menasha and now we’re the Village of Fox Crossing. The incorporation was to protect our border and to protect the tax base from annexation. We had faced annexation from the city of Appleton, the city of Neenah, the city of Menasha.”

The Village of Fox Crossing has made some huge gains since incorporation.

Sturgell says, “The Village of Fox Crossing has been able to lure several large businesses. We’ve brought the headquarters for Community First Credit Union, WOW Logistics, and the headquarters for Secura Insurance. So we’ve been very successful over the last few years and I do like to think that a good chunk of that has to do with us becoming our own community.”

With gains– residents of Greenville should expect some losses if they become a village, like the end of the town meeting.

Gregozeski says, “Statutorily towns have this thing called the annual town meeting. Where residents can come in every April and cast votes and make decisions on behalf of the town and that would go away you would basically rely on your elected board to make those decisions for you. Long term, we can protect and stabilize our tax base and level of services that’ll have a profound impact going forward to the future.”

Only the voters who reside within the proposed incorporation area will be voting on this referendum item.

If this referendum passes, the east side of Greenville would become a village and then the rest of the town would have the opportunity to join the village at a later date.